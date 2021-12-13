Government funding of €20m going to GAA for Covid-incurred losses

The GAA is to receive €20m in Government subvention for losses incurred due to Covid in 2021.

Announced today by Minister for Sport Jack Chambers, the finance is part of an overall package of measures that will see sport underwritten for €73m, €65m of which will go to sports organisations directly with the balance to the deployment of defibrillators, high-performance equipment and club packs.

The IRFU will receive €19m and the FAI €18m as part of this latest Government funding.

The GAA has been projecting losses of around €30m, having lost €34.1m between counties, provinces and Central Council in 2020.

But this year almost every county which has made known its annual returns for a new 11-month financial period up to September so far have announced a healthy profit.

The GAA did get some gate revenue, around €10m for the All-Ireland semi-finals and finals when crowd restrictions were lifted, while provinces got smaller returns in July.

But that is considerably down on what would normally be generated, while dividends from the use of Croke Park will also be down.

For 2020 the GAA got €31m, €15m for running the championships behind closed doors, a further €9m and then a €5m package for clubs, €1m for LGFA and €795,000 for camogie.

The GAA, FAI and IRFU are all being funded through what is known as 'scheme 1' for the three major governing bodies as the ability of "these organisations to generate commercial income continued to be severely disrupted throughout 2021," a statement read.

The IRFU will receive €19m, with a further €18m going to the FAI. Camogie will receive €500,000 for 2021 losses, but no figure is listed for the LGFA.