Good news for Irish sports fans as Virgin and eir Sport agree landmark deal

Virgin Media and eir Sport have today agreed a deal that will see their sports channels broadcast on each other's TV platforms.

In a move that will be well received by Irish sports fans, Virgin Media Sport will be available to eir customers as part of the eir Sport pack and in turn, eir Sport will be available to Virgin Media TV customers.

And it gets better - the agreement comes into effect ahead of the Rugby World Cup and the Champions League and Europa League.

eir Sport is the official Rugby World Cup partner so Virgin Media customers will benefit when the tournament kicks off on September 20 and, similarly, eir Sport customers will now have access to Virgin's Champions League and Europa Leagues coverage.

Both companies welcomed the agreement, saying: "This is great news for Virgin Media and eir customers who will now be able to enjoy an even greater choice of Sports programming on our platforms."

eir sport is the official broadcaster of the Rugby World Cup in Ireland and the only place to watch all 48 games. eir sport is also the main Irish rights holder for the Guinness PRO14. eir sport will also show extensive live Allianz Leagues Hurling and Football, live action from the FA Cup, SSE Airtricity League, Irish U21 Home qualifiers, tennis from Roland Garros, Wimbledon and more. eir broadband, eir TV and selected eir mobile customers will be able to watch live UEFA Champions League and live UEFA Europa League at no additional charge as part of the eir sport pack. The content will also be available to those paying for the eir sport pack on Sky.

Virgin Media Sport offers extensive sports coverage across over 300 matches in the UEFA Champions League, the UEFA Europa League, the Nations League and the UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifiers - making Virgin Media Sport the home of top European Football. Virgin Media Television broadcasts the Guinness Six Nations, The Heineken Champions Cup and top horse racing including the Cheltenham Festival and Aintree Grand National, all free-to-air. In the coming weeks Virgin Media TV customers will get access to the Rugby World Cup, Guinness PRO14, and Allianz League, which will further broaden Virgin Media’s sports coverage, at no additional charge for Virgin Media TV customers.

