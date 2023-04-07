‘You want Rory to play his best and Scottie to play his best and Jon to play his best..I do miss that’ – Koepka

Augusta National’s nightmare scenario of a collective LIV celebration behind the eighteenth green on Sunday edged a little closer to reality with a commanding second round of 67 from Brooks Koepka at the 87th Masters.

LIV commissioner, Greg Norman, has mischievously predicted that all eighteen members of the breakaway Saudi tour who made the Masters invitation list will come together to celebrate should one of their number become champion.

And Koepka at twelve under heads into the weekend looking right back to the imperious form that won him four majors between 2018 and 2019 before his career effectively stalled because of an horrific knee injury sustained while at home in Florida thirteen months ago.

He confirmed yesterday that having dislocated the knee through an undramatic fall while with family, he then shattered the knee-cap by trying to put it back in himself.

And it took Koepka a full year of sometimes deep, deep frustration to get back to a feeling of physical strength on the golf course again.

“Probably, I'd say in January I knew I was back” he said after Friday’s 67. “I knew everything was right where it needed to be strength-wise, mobility-wise and being able to do things with the golf swing. “

Asked if he feels back to the almost invincible form that brought those majors in such a short pocket of time, Koepka admitted he would have considered quitting the game had his frustration lasted much longer.

“The feeling is probably pretty similar” he replied. “I feel really good. I like the way I'm swinging the golf club, putting it, chipping it, driving it, iron play is solid. It feels really similar.

“If I wasn't going to be able to move the way I wanted to, I didn't want to play the game anymore. It's just that simple. There was definitely moments of that. Last year was pretty tough. Just a lot of frustration. Felt like I should have been ahead of where I was.

“Some other things off the course happened, and it just doesn't put you in a good mood, and it's tough to wake up every day and go through the whole grind, and it takes you 20 minutes just to get out of bed and move it.

“I guess, when the knee was messed up, it was - I was afraid to get back on it to load it, my right side, and then so I was always - it was more of a stack and tilt. I was just getting the left side and then back up out of it. The awkward lies were not fun. But now it's so much easier to be able to load, get that full turn or rotation going back. It's tough when you're just playing it on your left side and afraid to -- there's no power there, either. That was part of the frustrating part.”

Offering a glimpse of the depth of those frustrations, Koepka admitted trying to smash the rear window of his Mercedes with his fist after missing last year’s Masters cut.

“I don't even know if I should be saying this, but pretty sure I tried to break the back window with my fist of the car, I tried to put it through the back window, not once but twice,” he said. “First time didn't go, so figured try it again. Yeah, it was a lot of frustration last year. Super annoying.

“But like I said I've come a long way since then. A lot of it, it's pretty much all health-related.”

Had the window actually smashed?

“No, the window did not break. Yeah, apparently not strong enough.

“It was just right outside the - whatever you want to call it, the caddie hut or whatever. The ride home was pretty silent. I think just a lot of frustration.

“But yeah, I guess Mercedes makes a pretty good back window.”

With Augusta temperatures set to plummet through the weekend, Koepka is adamant that his knee won’t become a problem in the wintry conditions.

“It should be fine,” he declared emphatically. “I go through a pretty good warm-up routine and Marc Wahl, my physio, gets it moving, and I'll probably go to the gym in the morning. I'll be fine. I'll be loosened up, and plus, I think probably - at two o'clock or whenever the last tee time might be, it will definitely be a little bit warmer.”

Koepka has a keen appreciation golf history and knows now that victory here would elevate him to a group of just twenty players in the game who have won five or more majors.

“Yeah, the whole goal is to win the Grand Slam, right,” he reflected. “I feel like all the greats have won here and they have all won British Opens as well. Look, I guess it's one more box for me to tick to truly feel like I've done what I should have accomplished in this game.

“I don't think my game is far off at all from when I was winning those majors. I mean, I've got a completely different knee, so the normal is a little bit different. But swing-wise, it still feels the same. I'm able to do everything I need to. And the confidence is there.

“The confidence was lost just because of my knee and that was it.”

He was a controversial recruit to LIV last year and has the candour now to concede that that move might not have happened had he been in the whole of his health.

Had he been as healthy as he is now, would the LIV decision have been more challenging?

“Honestly, yeah, probably, if I'm being completely honest,“ he agreed. “I think it would have been. But I'm happy with the decision I made.”

That decision carries serious implications for world rankings and future invitations to the majors, but Koepka if focusing on the immediate future now, not long-term.

After his first LIV win last weekend, he admitted that he missed regular tournament combat against the likes of Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler.

And he doubled down on that point Friday. “You want Rory to play his best and Scottie to play his best and Jon (Rahm) to play his best and go toe-to-toe with them,” said Koepka. “I do miss that, and that's one thing that I do miss, and that's what I think makes these majors so cool.”