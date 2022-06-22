‘You have to get over it pretty quickly’ – Leona Maguire ready for major action as she puts playoff loss behind her

Leona Maguire of Ireland putts in a sudden death match during the final round of the Meijer LPGA Classic. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

Leona Maguire insists she’s over Sunday’s playoff defeat in the Meijer LPGA Classic and looking to notch her first major by defeating the “beast” of Congressional in the KPMG Women’s PGA.

The Co Cavan star closed with a 65 to make a playoff but missed a three-foot putt at the second extra hole to lose to Jennifer Kupcho in Michigan.

But with a major to play, she quickly switched focus to the course where Rory McIlroy won the 2011 US Open by eight shots.

“For me it was a bonus to make the playoff,” she said. “I did not expect at any point during the day would I make a playoff, so I felt like I had nothing to lose in the playoff.

“Yes, I would have obviously liked to have won, but at the same time to keep putting myself in those positions is pretty good. You have to kind of get over it pretty quickly with a major coming up.”

As for McIlroy’s win, she said: “He kind of blew the field away that week, so I don't know if anybody is going to do that this week.”

On the course, she said: " I think it is beasty out there. There's a lot of hybrids and woods into holes. I think you're going to have to take your chances where you get them, and pars are going to be pretty good on any hole this week."

At the US Senior Open at Omaha Country Club, Padraig Harrington hopes his right knee holds up as he chases his first seniors win and a boost for a return to the main tour.

“It's a big issue for me physically to go through the 72 holes this week being a big strain on my right knee,” he said. “I look to the Champions Tour somewhere as a safe haven to find my confidence, to find my game.”

He added: “I’m going home after this. I'm playing Irish, Scottish, and The Open. I'm not going to any of those three events with the idea of making up the numbers.”

Billy Horschel is the big draw at BMW International Open in Munich where Cormac Sharvin, Niall Kearney and Jonathan Caldwell fly the Irish flag.

On the Challenge Tour there’s an eight-strong Irish presence in the Blot Open de Bretagne with Rowan Lester, Paul McBride, Robin Dawson, Gavin Moynihan, Tom McKibbin Ruaidhri McGee, Dermot McElroy and John Murphy teeing it up in France.

Meanwhile, AIG Irish Women’s Close champion Beth Coulter moved into the last 32 of the Women’s Amateur when she beat Swiss Natalie Armbruester 2&1 at Hunstanton where Woburn’s Roisin Scanlon fell 3&1 to Germany’s Tara Bettle.