'You can improve his understanding of how to enhance that talent' – Cowen’s target for McIlroy is to add greater consistency

Pete Cowen is flying out to Florida on Thursday to resume his work with Rory McIlroy. And his assessment of progress so far is that their objective will be realised “sooner rather than later.”

The 70-year-old coach is currently at home in Yorkshire where he was obliged to isolate on his return from the Masters earlier this month.

He seems to be enjoying the experience of having such a gifted pupil, though he accepts that the arrangement may be short-lived. “We’ve got to remember that Michael Bannon will always be Rory’s coach,” he said. “I’m here simply to provide another idea of what’s best to do in the present circumstances.”

Is he daunted by the undertaking? “No,” is the firm response. “There have been bigger jobs than this, like taking Henrik Stenson from where he couldn’t hit a five iron straight to winning the Open Championship. The talent is already there.”

Still, there has been the annoyance of countless would-be experts offering advice. “Everybody in the world seems to be bent on telling Rory their opinion and how he could get better,” said Cowen, in typical, straight-talking mood. “That’s the problem.

“You can’t believe how many people got in touch with me on social media or whatever. They’ve even stopped me in the street, advising me about Rory. And my response has been, ‘Oh thanks very much. That’s very kind of you.’ And I’m thinking they should go back to their own game and sort out their 24 handicap.

“Everybody’s got an opinion, including the press. And I could show you texts from some well respected people telling me what I should be doing with Rory.”

Then there was a quiet chuckle followed by: “I think we can cope.”

Perhaps the most interesting aspect of what is arguably Cowen’s biggest coaching undertaking in recent years is the simplicity of it all. “Essentially our objective is to try and achieve a bit more consistency. When we’ve got that and he’s up there within three shots of the lead on the last nine holes of every tournament he plays, we’ll have got to where we need to be.”

Which sounds as if Cowen’s role is more of a mentor, respectful of a hugely gifted client, rather than a committed radical, determined to make a name for himself. He clearly enjoys working with Irish players too.

“It’s nice to see Leona Maguire doing so well. I went over to Ireland some years ago when she and her sister Lisa were very young. Their father had asked me to help them with the short game. Which I did. I haven’t seen them since.”

He went on: “From the end of this month, I will be spending time with Rory between tournaments. I understand that he plans to return to action in the Wells Fargo (at Quail Hollow on May 6 to 9). Then he will have a week off before the PGA (at Kiawah Island on May 20 to 23).”

How difficult will all of this be for McIlroy, who seemed to sail through a highly productive tournament career with only the odd check-up from Bannon? “He’s just got to refocus on what he’s good at,” replied Cowen. “That’s all he has to do.

“As we know, he’s one of the best three or four players in the world and the general consensus is that he’s the best when he’s on his game. The evidence is there. To win four Majors by the time you’re 25 is pretty impressive.

“And it’s not as if he hasn’t won tournaments since. He has, including two FedEx Cups. It’s just that the pressure of the Majors takes its toll on an awful lot of players. At the end of the day, Rory is going to be judged by how many Majors he wins, not how many tournaments he wins.”

I put it to Cowen that McIlroy often seems to lose the competitive edge; that he can appear reluctant to grind out a score when things go against him.

“Of course the ability to compete is fundamental to the whole process,” he replied. “It can cover a multitude of faults. Absolutely. There are players and there’s hitters. So, is Rory a player or a hitter? Right now, he’s probably trying to hit too much.

“Where competing is concerned, I think you can give players their enthusiasm back. Get them to realise that their Everest may not always be straight up. I prefer players to aim for a certain level. They may even have to descend a little ways to find a better way of getting up.”

He went on to highlight how McIlroy was sucked into the length issue as propagated by Bryson DeChambeau, as a route back to the top.

“Yet, at his best,” claimed Cowen, “Rory is virtually as long as DeChambeau. So it shouldn’t be an issue. He just needs to be more consistent with what he’s doing. That’s all.”

Keenly aware of the sensitivity among rival coaches, Cowen was at pains to acknowledge Bannon’s continuing role on McIlroy’s team. “I’ve spoken to Michael and he’s quite happy with the arrangement,” he said. “In the past, Michael has sought my opinion on things. It works two ways, which is perfect. He hasn’t disappeared, that’s for sure. The only difference now is that my role is a little more official.”

Finally, how would Cowen sum up his approach towards all aspects of the game, with the exception of putting which he considers a specialist area? “I don’t change people,” he emphasised. “The objective is to work with what players have got. Rory’s got a lot of talent and you can improve his understanding of what he can do to enhance that talent. Once his game becomes consistent, problems will cease to exist.”

When will that happen? “Rory and I have discussed a possible time-scale and I think it could be sooner rather than later.”

Will they then part company? “That will be Rory’s call, not mine.”