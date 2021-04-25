| 3.7°C Dublin

'You can improve his understanding of how to enhance that talent' – Cowen’s target for McIlroy is to add greater consistency

Rory McIlroy, his caddie Harry Diamond and coach Pete Cowen at the Masters. Photo: Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images Expand

Rory McIlroy, his caddie Harry Diamond and coach Pete Cowen at the Masters. Photo: Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Dermot Gilleece

Pete Cowen is flying out to Florida on Thursday to resume his work with Rory McIlroy. And his assessment of progress so far is that their objective will be realised “sooner rather than later.”

The 70-year-old coach is currently at home in Yorkshire where he was obliged to isolate on his return from the Masters earlier this month.

