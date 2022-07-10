Xander Schauffele warms up for Open in Scotland with another win as Ruaidhri McGee shines in Normandy

Xander Schauffele celebrates with the trophy after winning the Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick yesterday. Photo: Action Images via Reuters

Xander Schauffele will be going for his fourth win in the space of 21 days at The Open after he closed with a rollercoaster 70 to claim a one-shot win in the Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club.

Two shots clear of Rafa Cabrera Bello overnight, the Californian (28) was one-over for the day with five holes to go but birdied the 14th and 16th and could afford a closing bogey to win by one shot on seven-under from American Kurt Kitayama, who closed with a 66.

“It was stressful,” said Schauffele, who won the Travelers Championship two weeks ago before claiming the JP McManus Pro-Am at Adare Manor last Tuesday thanks to a closing 64.

“I’m not going to put make up on the pig here, it was a very average day. Probably my worst golf this week.

“[Caddie] Austin kept me pretty calm but like I said yesterday as boring as it is, you can’t get ahead of yourself on links golf. I was behind I was ahead I was behind and I just kind of kept my head down.

“It’s special to win in the Home of Golf. It’s different playing golf over here. You’ve got to play golf differently. But the fans are incredible. They have been pushing me along all day so this one is definitely a nice one for my team of myself.”

Joohyung Kim was third on five-under after a 67 with Patrick Cantlay and Tommy Fleetwood tied fourth, three behind after 67s.

On the Challenge Tour, Rosapenna’s Ruaidhri McGee continued his impressive return to tour golf when overcame a slow start to close with a four-under 68 and tied for sixth in the Le Vaudreuil Golf Challenge in Normandy.

After moving to Florida during the pandemic, the Derry man (31) returned after nearly two years away last month and now has two top-six finishes from four starts.

He started double-bogey, bogey but covered the last 14 holes in seven-under to finish just three shots outside a playoff on 11-under.

England’s Nathan Kimsey (29) claimed his first European Challenge Tour title after defeating France’s Robin Sciot-Siegrist with a birdie three on the fourth extra hole.

He won €41,600 to move up to seventh in the Road to Mallorca with McGee (€8,060) up three spots to 25th.