World number two Dustin Johnson confirmed for JP McManus Pro-Am at Adare Manor

World Number Two Dustin Johnson has been confirmed to play in the JP McManus Pro-Am at Adare Manor next year.

Johnson is just the latest big name to be chalked down to come play in the sixth staging of the event with Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Phil Mickelson and Justin Rose all heading to the Limerick venue.

Nine-time winner on the PGA Tour, Matt Kuchar, 2010 US Open champion Graeme McDowell and Spaniard Rafa Cabrera-Bello, a three-time European Tour event winner, have also been confirmed as have singer Niall Horan and actor Mark Wahlberg.

Johnson, who beat fellow Pro-Am participant Shane Lowry to win the 2016 US Open, will be making his second appearance at the charity event, having previously taken part in 2010. Since then, he has emerged as one of the game's leading stars, amassing 22 professional wins, including his magnificent victory at Oakmont in 2016. Johnson has been world no.1 as recently as February of this year, and in 2019 has recorded runner-up finishes at both The Masters and PGA Championship. He will be chasing that elusive second Major win next week in Northern Ireland.

Tournament host JP McManus welcomed the four new participants for the event which is on course to once again sell out far in advance. "Dustin Johnson has been a great supporter of the Pro-Am in years past, so I'm delighted he will again join us in Limerick next summer.

"His career has delivered so much since the last Pro-Am and it'll be a privilege for the spectators to see him in action. The same goes for Graeme, Matt and Rafa – three superb golfers all showcasing the true nature of the event. I'd also strongly encourage anybody wishing to join us in Adare to get their ticket caps ASAP – with one year to go we have already sold a large quantity and we don’t want people disappointed to miss out."

The Pro-Am takes place on July 6 and 7 in 2020 at the Tom Fazio redesigned Golf Course at Adare Manor.

