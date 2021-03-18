Woods working on long road to recovery

Tiger Woods is out of hospital and recovering at home in Florida after his car crash.

Woods underwent surgery on open fractures to his lower right leg and further injuries to his foot and ankle following a single-vehicle crash in Los Angeles on February 23, and on Tuesday night the 15-time Major winner confirmed he had taken the next step in his rehabilitation.

“Happy to report that I am back home and continuing my recovery,” the 45-year-old said in a statement on his Twitter feed.

Woods added: “I am so grateful for the outpouring of support and encouragement that I have received over the past few weeks.

“Thank you to the incredible surgeons, doctors, nurses and staff at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center and Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. You have all taken such great care of me and I cannot thank you enough. I will be recovering at home and working on getting stronger every day.”

Woods was the sole occupant in his SUV at around 7am on February 23 when the vehicle struck a median strip, rolled and came to a rest on its side near a steep road police say is notorious for crashes.

The 15-time Major champion had to be pulled out of the vehicle through the windshield.

