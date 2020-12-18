Tiger Woods insists he is not putting pressure on his son to follow in his footsteps as they created a media storm 48 hours ahead of the PNC Championship in Florida.

It wasn't the 15-time Major winner who was the talk of the range and social media, but his 11-year-old son Charlie as they hit synchronised shots, complete with matching club twirls, before their practice round at Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando.

Video footage posted by the PGA Tour gleaned hundreds of thousands of views within minutes but Woods does not fear for his son in the glare of the media spotlight.

"Well the whole idea is the bonding that we have," Woods said. "I spent so much time with my dad on the old back nine having those moments and this is an opportunity for us to come together and share great moments like this."

Presence

The 36-hole event, where 20 Major winners and PGA Tour stars play a scramble with a family member, does not start until tomorrow, but there was still a large media presence to see Woods Jnr, whose swing looks uncannily like his father's, go through their paces.

"He's been playing junior golf tournaments and he's been out front having people video him," Woods said when asked how his son copes with the spotlight. "And this is a different world that we live in now that everyone has a phone and everyone has the opportunity to video and he had been out there and he just enjoys it."

Insisting he was not putting pressure on him to follow in his footsteps, Woods added: "My dad never pushed me to play golf or run track or cross-country any of those things. Whatever Charlie decides to do, whether it's golf or not, as long as he just enjoys it, I couldn't be more happy for him."

Pádraig Harrington tees it up with his son Paddy in the first match of the day tomorrow alongside former Open champion Mark Calcavecchia and his son Eric.

"There field is very strong with a few college kids playing," Harrington said. "We will try to do our best and we will definitely enjoy it but the problem for myself and Paddy is we need a big week.

"If we hole a few 30 or 40-footers, we will be competitive."

Meanwhile, Stephanie Meadow was five shots behind Lexi Thompson after the opening round of the CME Group Tour Championship in Florida.

The American rattled in eight birdies in a seven-under 65 at Tiburon Golf Club in Naples to lead by a shot from Denmark's Nanna Koerstz Madsen in the battle for a €905,000 payday.

Meadow (28) was the best of the Irish, tied for 16th after making four birdies and two bogeys in a 70 as Slieve Russell National star Leona Maguire shot 73 to share 45th on one-over.

Elsewhere, Royal Dornoch will host the Men's Home Internationals from April 14-16 to assist with Great Britain and Ireland's preparations for the Walker Cup match against the USA at Seminole in May.

Irish Independent