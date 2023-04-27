Wonderful Woodbrook move with the times and unveils two new holes at clifftop course

Woodbrook Golf Club was in celebration mode last week when it finally unveiled its two new holes.

The clifftop course now measures 7,019 yards from the tips or 7,058 yards using the 247-yard championship tee at the new seventh.

Former Amateur champion Peter McEvoy designed the holes, and DAR Golf and agronomist Eddie Connaughton built them to replace the par-three second and par-four third, which have been lost to a new housing and DART station project.

Under the terms of the deal, which was first put forward by President Sean McDermott in 2002 before President Phelim Moylan pushed things on in 2017, Woodbrook gave up six acres but received 11 acres on the sea side of the railway line in return.

The new holes, which are also a par-three and a par-four, are spectacular, and Woodbrook lovers can see them being played by some of the best amateurs in the country during the Flogas Irish Girls’ and Women’s Championship from May 19-21.

Golfers now go from the first to the old fourth, then play the old fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth as the third, fourth, fifth and sixth before playing the new holes – the south-facing 207-yard seventh and the north-facing 407-yard eighth.