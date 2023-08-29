Women’s Irish Open: Tee times, what TV channel and all you need to know

Leona Maguire leads the Irish challenge at the Women's Irish Open. Picture: Getty Images

After last year’s successful return to the Ladies European Tour, the Women’s Irish Open is back again this week . Here’s all you need to know about the event.

Where and when is it on?

This year's tournament takes place at Dromoland Castle in Co Clare. The tournament will start on Thursday August 31 and finishes on Sunday September 3.

Where can I watch it?

RTE and Sky Sports will bring you all the action with coverage from 4.00pm to 7.00pm on Thursday and Friday, 3.00pm to 6.00pm on Saturday and 2.30pm until 18.30pm on RTE 2.. Sky Sports Golf is also covering all four days of action.

You can stream the tournament on the RTE Player and the SkyGo app.

What’s the Irish interest?

Leona Maguire is the standout as the Cavan woman seeks to become the first Irish winner of the event. Maguire is joined by Ladies European Tour players Olivia Mehaffey and Victoria Craig and there’s a seven-strong amateur contingent with Aine Donegan, Beth Coulter, Emma Fleming, Sara Byrne, Olivia Costello, Kate Lanigan and Aideen Walsh all teeing up.

Where can I get tickets?

Tickets are still available at https://kpmgwomensirishopen.ie/tickets.

What are the tee-times?

We’ll bring you tee-times on Independent.ie once they’re released.

What can I read on the golf pages at Independent.ie?

In the men’s game USA captain Zach Johnson has revealed his wildcard picks while Rory McIlroy has expressed his excitement ahead of September’s event.

What are the odds?

Leona Maguire 3/1

Caroline Hedwall 12/1

Diksha Dagar 18/1

Nicole Broch Estrup 18/1

Gabriella Cowley 20/1

Klara Davidson Spilkova 22/1

Johanna Gustavsson 22/1

Aine Donegan 22/1

Selected others:

Sara Byrne 33/1

Beth Coulter 33/1

Olivia Mehaffey 70/1

Emma Fleming 125/1

Olivia Costello 200/1

Kate Lanigan 200/1

Victoria Craig 750/1

Aideen Walsh 750/1