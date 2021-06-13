| 16.7°C Dublin

Will to win can be half the battle

Tiger’s heroics in the 2008 US Open should inspire those hoping to follow in his footsteps at Torrey Pines

Dermot Gilleece

In the aftermath of the US Open’s last visit to Torrey Pines, it was a line from his manager which really grabbed attention about a remarkable triumph by Tiger Woods. “It wasn’t that he could do extensive new damage to the knee,” said Mark Steinberg. “His doctor just doubted anybody could stand the pain.”

When the $12.5m, 121st instalment of the blue riband of American golf begins on Thursday, a story of physical survival will be replaced by one of career enhancement. With six runner-up finishes, El Tigre’s great rival, Phil Mickelson, will be seeking a breakthrough victory at the 30th attempt, four days past his 51st birthday.

Mickelson was to have joined Pádraig Harrington in sectional qualifying last Tuesday in Columbus, Ohio, where the Dubliner narrowly failed to get through. For the Californian, however, the assignment was overtaken by events.

