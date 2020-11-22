When the going gets tough, the tough get going

On leaving the media centre at Augusta National after the 2019 Masters, I took with me 20 quarto pages of statistics. Even at that count, I was leaving some pages behind as the hosts endeavoured to enhance our enlightenment on what had happened over four eventful days.

This time around, such information on the tournament's first November staging has come from other sources, with America's love affair with figures apparently undiminished. Like the revelation that Rory McIlroy has been 28 over par for the first round of Major championships since the career grand slam became an objective at the beginning of 2015.

This is supposed to explain his latest failure to claim a coveted green jacket, which it doesn't. No more than does his cumulative 64 under par for the second, third and fourth rounds in Majors during that same period. The intention, it seems, is to reduce accomplished competitors to the status of automatons.

The critical moments in Dustin Johnson's surge to the title won't be found in any collection of statistics. They came on the 180-yard sixth hole during a final round in which Johnson had just seen his overnight lead of four strokes crumble through bogeys on the fourth and fifth.

Standing on the tee with his Masters prospects in the balance, the aspiring champion did what all great champions do. He gathered himself, mentally and emotionally, before despatching a six-iron shot which came to rest, crucially, on the same level as the pin and eight feet past the target. When this was followed minutes later by a perfectly-executed putt for a birdie two, he had regained control of his destiny.

Jack Nicklaus must shoulder some blame for the current obsession with statistics in golf, as the first serious player to calculate yardages. Prior to that, a player's choice of club was generally the product of sight, feel and circumstance.

This was probably best conveyed by a caddie attached to Tralee GC who had business cards printed describing himself grandly as a "Wind and Distance Consultant". Which Americans loved, naturally. Now, we have high-handicappers consulting sophisticated GPS gadgets for yardage on a medium-length pitch.

The basis of any skill I may have acquired as an observer of quality golf came initially from watching elite amateurs. Gradually, I learned to judge how a player reacted to pressure, from their body language and more tellingly from the nature of the shots they hit. You could sense when a competitor was really relishing the challenge or how another was clearly succumbing to pressure.

One such memory concerned the final of the 1977 Irish Close Championship in Westport where Mark Gannon looked set for a surprisingly early shower. That's when we witnessed a remarkable comeback against Tony Hayes, where Gannon's indomitable spirit was thrilling to watch.

A fascinated observer was the great British actor, Robert Shaw, who had a Mayo home in Tourmakeady and was there as a keen golfer, supporting the hapless Hayes. When victory eventually went to Gannon on the 19th, Shaw remarked to nobody in particular: "We've just witnessed greater drama than you'd ever see on a stage."

In the context of golfing situations laden with drama, it would be difficult to surpass the 72nd hole of the 2007 Open Championship at Carnoustie. I remember thinking that if I had endured the misfortune of hitting two balls into the Barry Burn, as Pádraig Harrington did, my first instinct would be to ditch the golf clubs and make a bee-line for the nearest hiding place to escape further embarrassment.

Instead, Harrington found the inner resolve to deliver a perfectly-struck, 47-yard pitch with a lob-wedge to four feet from the hole for one of the finest double-bogeys in the history of the game. How could such an exploit be sourced through the statistics of the event?

Harrington's intensely personal plight brought sharply into focus the essence of what the celebrated American sports writer, Tom Boswell, had in mind when he observed: "The only bruises in golf are to the spirit. The only bones that break are those in the skeleton of the personality. The only blood that flows is from a sort of internal haemorrhaging of self-esteem. Golf tests not so much the muscles, as those qualities of stable judgement and emotional courage that reside between the ears."

Those words could have been applied to much of what transpired over the four days of the 84th Masters. Especially to the amazing achievement of 63-year-old Bernhard Langer, not least in Sunday's performance of outscoring his playing partner, Bryson DeChambeau, by 71 to 73.

To his considerable credit, the physically-transformed American remarked of the evergreen German afterwards: "He grinds over everything. Doesn't give up. His long-iron play is stellar still, and I think that's what makes him so amazing." Those approach shots included six hybrids and two three woods, which Langer needed to reach certain par fours.

Since the career grand slam became a target, McIlroy's six opening rounds in the Masters have been 71, 70, 72, 69, 73, 75. So, the only one which could be blamed for effectively killing his winning chances was last weekend's. And this was a decidedly odd one, given that he was level par for the front nine when play was halted on Thursday evening. The real damage was 39 for the back nine on Friday morning.

That homeward journey was not nearly as productive as it should have been for a player with his length. Over the four days, he covered it in 39, 32, 34 and 36 strokes, which is cumulatively three under. Even more revealing is that he played the vulnerable 13th and 15th holes in a total of only one under when it might have been eight under.

Yet these statistics are largely irrelevant in terms of establishing a pattern to McIlroy's failures at Augusta. There's no extended evidence supporting last weekend's suggestion that he subconsciously digs a first-round hole for himself so as to ease the level of expectation over the subsequent 54 holes.

Nicklaus was probably the greatest competitor in the history of the game, essentially for his skill in managing his ball around a golf course while managing his emotions in the process. McIlroy exercises neither of these disciplines especially well, possibly because he was blessed with so much ball-striking talent as to make such requirements almost superfluous.

Through bitter experience, however, he is learning that if he is to match the sort of scoring Johnson compiled last weekend, every piece of his armoury must be in order. God-given talent notwithstanding.