When the going gets tough, the tough get going

Dermot Gilleece

Rory McIlroy. Photo: Getty Expand

Rory McIlroy. Photo: Getty

On leaving the media centre at Augusta National after the 2019 Masters, I took with me 20 quarto pages of statistics. Even at that count, I was leaving some pages behind as the hosts endeavoured to enhance our enlightenment on what had happened over four eventful days.

This time around, such information on the tournament's first November staging has come from other sources, with America's love affair with figures apparently undiminished. Like the revelation that Rory McIlroy has been 28 over par for the first round of Major championships since the career grand slam became an objective at the beginning of 2015.

This is supposed to explain his latest failure to claim a coveted green jacket, which it doesn't. No more than does his cumulative 64 under par for the second, third and fourth rounds in Majors during that same period. The intention, it seems, is to reduce accomplished competitors to the status of automatons.

