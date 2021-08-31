| 14.5°C Dublin

Whatever the future holds, Padraig Harrington is custodian of one of Ireland's most inspirational sporting back catalogues

Roy Curtis

Padraig Harrington celebrates with the Claret Jug after winning the 136th Open Championships at Carnoustie (Martin Rickett/PA) Expand

Padraig Harrington celebrates with the Claret Jug after winning the 136th Open Championships at Carnoustie (Martin Rickett/PA)

PADRAIG Harrington turns 50 today, yet the eternally optimistic old champion will hardly view a landmark birthday as any kind of drifting into life’s semi-rough.

A relentlessly curious soul, it is easy to imagine the Dubliner – a teetotaller – toasting the milestone by sampling a large, invigorating draught from the cup of eternal youth.

And then, inevitably, heading to the practice range, this tinkering workaholic’s very favourite terrain on the planet, armed with a conviction that the day is approaching when he will fire a rifle shot at the notion that old timers are ill-equipped to touch golfing fantasy.

