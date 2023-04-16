What would Sonia O’Sullivan say to Shane Lowry now?

In the same way that history used to be written by the producers of Reeling in the Years, the Second Captains’ Good Wall has become the ultimate arbiter of worthiness of our sportspeople. We’ve seen many controversial amendments, the most inexplicable of which was Sonia O’Sullivan removing Pádraig Harrington from the wall — a decision which, one can only presume, springs from an egalitarian dislike of the sport of golf. It famously drove Shane Lowry apoplectic with rage.