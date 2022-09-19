Leona Maguire tees off on the 11th hole at Dromoland Castle.

The Women's Irish Open returns for the first time since 2012 on Thursday. Here’s all you need to know about the event.

Where and when is it on?

This year's tournament takes place Dromoland Castle in Co Clare. The tournament starts on Thursday September 22nd and finishes on Sunday September 26th.

Where can I watch it?

RTE and Sky Sports will bring you all the action with coverage from 3.00pm to 6.00pm on RTE News Now for Thursday and Friday and RTE 2 on Saturday and Sunday. Sky Sports Golf is also covering 3 hours each day.

You can stream the tournament on the RTE Player and the SkyGo app.

What’s the Irish interest?

Cavan's Solheim Cup hero Leona Maguire is the star attraction and although Stephanie Meadow misses out, Olivia Mehaffey is in the field and several leading Irish amateurs will also play.

The event was last played at a Killeen Castle in 2012, when Scotland' s Catriona Matthew won by a shot from Norway's Suzann Pettersen, and Matthew will be back to defend her title ten years on, alongside a string of talent for the Ladies European Tour.

Where can I get tickets?

Tickets are still available at https://kpmgwomensirishopen.ie/tickets.

What are the tee-times for Round 1?

We'll bring you the tee-times when they're released.

What can I read about it on Independent.ie?

Sinead Kissane has taken a deep dive into the return of the event in her weekend feature and pre-tournament favourite Leona Maguire is aiming to cap what's been a remarkable last 12 months with a win in her home event.

What are the pre-tournament odds?

Selected golfers -

Leona Maguire 10/3

Linn Grant 7/2

Pia Babnik 18/1

Ana Pelaez Trivino 22/1

Leonie Harm 22/1

Caroline Hedwall 25/1

Olivia Cowan 25/1

Manon De Roey 33/1

Alice Hewson 40/1

Anne Van Dam 40/1

Jessica Karlsson 40/1

Klara Spilkova 40/1

Magdalena Simmermacher 40/1

Meghan MacLaren 40/1

Christine Wolf 50/1

Johanna Gustavsson 50/1

Liz Young 50/1

Marianne Skarpnord 50/1

Ursula Wikstrom 50/1

Diksha Dagar 66/1

Elin Arvidsson 66/1

Emily Price 66/1

Lisa Pettersson 66/1

Louise Duncan 66/1

Lydia Hall 66/1

Sarah Schober 66/1

Anais Meyssonnier 80/1

Sofie Bringner 80/1

Virginia Elena Carta 80/1

Anne-Charlotte Mora 100/1

Cara Gainer 100/1

Carmen Alonso 100/1

Casandra Alexander 100/1

Chloe Williams 100/1

Emma Grechi 100/1

Kylie Henry 100/1

Linda Osala 100/1

Luna Sobron Galmes 100/1

Nicole Broch Estrup 100/1

Nicole Garcia 100/1

Sophie Witt 00/1

Tiia Koivisto 100/1

Whitney Hillier 100/1