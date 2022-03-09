What time, what channel, and all you need to know about The Players Championship

Golf’s unofficial ‘fifth major’ gets underway on Thursday with Rory McIlroy looking to recapture the title he won in 2019. Here’s all you need to know about the event.

Where and when is it on?

As usual, the tournament takes place at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. This year’s edition starts on Thursday March 10 and will finish on Sunday March 13.

Where can I watch it?

The Sky Sports Golf channel is rebranding as Sky Sports The Players for the duration and will bring subscribers all the action live. Coverage starts at 11.30am on Thursday, Friday and Sunday and 12.30pm on Saturday until close of play.

You can stream the tournament on SkyGo and if you’re not a Sky Sports subscriber you can access it with a Now TV pass.

What’s the Irish interest?

As mentioned above, Rory McIlroy has won here before and is the highest ranked Irish player taking part. Shane Lowry and Seamus Power are also competing.

What are their tee-times?

Shane is first of the Irish out, teeing up at 1.24pm alongside Lucas Glover and Matthew Wolff.

Rory tees off for his first round at 5.56pm and is playing with Collin Morikawa and Justin Thomas.

And Seamus is out with Luke List and Taylor Moore at 6.18pm.

What can I read about it on Independent.ie?

"I think one of his biggest attributes was his head and his mind and how good he was in that regard, and that's something I'm always still trying to work on,”

Rory McIlroy wishes he had the mental skills of Tiger Woods as he looks to put his Arnold Palmer Invitational mini-meltdown behind him with victory in the $20 million Players Championship.

“I think it’s a great test. It’s not particularly long and has holes going in all directions. So I think it’s a super course.”

Seamus Power faces a huge weekend as he tries to consolidate his place in the world’s top 50 and secure a first appearance at the Masters in Augusta next month.

Anything extra to watch out for?

Woods isn’t playing as he continues his recovery from his car accident but the two-time winner’s induction into golf's Hall of Fame will be shown live on Wednesday night, with highlights from his 2013 victory earlier in the evening.

What are the odds?

Collin Morikawa 12/1

Jon Rahm 12/1

Justin Thomas 14/1

Viktor Hovland 18/1

Patrick Cantlay 20/1

Rory McIlroy 20/1

Selected others

Shane Lowry 33/1

Seamus Power 125/1