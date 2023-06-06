‘We’ve all known the potential he has’ – Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry predict bright future for Tom McKibbin

Tom McKibbin poses with his trophy after the European Open at the Green Eagle Golf Courses near Hamburg in Germany. Photo: AP

The Newtownabbey talent (20) came of age when he claimed a two-shot win in the Porsche European Open to become Irish golf’s youngest tour winner since McIlroy won the Dubai Desert Classic aged 19 in 2009.

The two Ryder Cup stars have work to do to be ready for the US Open next week but as McIlroy shrugged off a closing 75 that left him tied seventh in Ohio and Lowry lamented the mistakes that saw him finish tied 16th after a 73, they were unanimous in their praise for McKibbin, who jumps 173 places to 161st in the world.

“I watched every shot this morning,” said McIlroy, who finished four shots outside a play-off that saw Viktor Hovland deny Denny McCarthy at the first extra hole. “I was really happy for him. For 20 years old he showed so much composure.

“Look, we’ve all known from back home the potential that he has, but I think to break through and win for the first time at 20 years old, there’s a bright future ahead of him.

“And, yeah, just so happy and so proud of him, really. I’ve known Tom since he was 10 years old. And to see his progression and see where he is today and get that first win in Europe is, was really cool to see.”

Lowry was just as thrilled for the young Ulster man, who missed out by just 29 points on winning one of two places at LA Country Club next week via the DP World Tour’s US Open Qualifying Series. But he warned against anointing him as the next McIlroy.

“It’s huge as it’s not easy to win out here on any tour,” added Lowry, who joins defending champion McIlroy in this week’s RBC Canadian Open at Oakdale Golf & Country Club in Toronto. “Like I said, Tom’s had a lot of pressure heaped on him since a young age about being the next Rory McIlroy.

“That can’t be easy as Rory McIlroy is one of the greatest golfers of all time. I would say he’s not far off from living up to being the next Rory but I would not be putting him in the same bracket, as yet. He’s 20 years of age and he has a long way to go.”

As for their own golf, McIlroy had a poor day on the greens but insisted he feels better about his game that he did after also finishing tied seventh in the PGA Championship two weeks ago.

“It’s funny, I have no idea where I finished, and this isn’t a Major championship, but I feel a lot more positive about things today than I was two weeks ago at Oak Hill,” McIlroy said. “I’ve got next week, get straight back on the horse again in Canada and try to take the learnings from this week and try to do a little bit better.”

Lowry left Ohio happy with his game but frustrated by three bogeys and a double-bogey six at the 14th, where he found water right with his approach.

“If I can keep doing the things I am doing, I know I am not far away,” Lowry said. “I am excited where my game is at and it’s in a better place than it was a couple of months ago.

“I am a lot more excited about my golf these days than I was feeling back in January and February, so that is pretty nice.”​