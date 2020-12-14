Westwood eyes Ryder spot after €1.1m windfall

Lee Westwood claimed the Race to Dubai for the third time and insisted he would give his all for Pádraig Harrington if he qualifies for an 11th Ryder Cup cap at Whistling Straits next year.

The Nottingham man (47) finished outright second, one stroke behind compatriot Matthew Fitzpatrick, in the DP World Tour Championship to become the oldest European number one.

While there were no Ryder Cup qualifying points up for grabs, Westwood not only claimed €1.11 million - €702,000 in prize money plus a €412,000 Race to Dubai bonus - he also became a clear candidate for a Ryder Cup return. "I would love to play again," said the Worksop native, who needed to finish solo second and hope that Patrick Reed did not win at Jumeirah Golf Estates to become European No 1 again.

"At some point I am hoping the captaincy is going to be offered. But I have played in 10 Ryder Cups under 10 different captains. I enjoyed the Ryder Cup the last time round when I was vice-captain.

"If I did qualify for the Ryder Cup team I would give it my all and be ready for it."

Fitzpatrick won the tournament for the second time since 2016, ending a two-year victory drought, shooting 68 to win by a shot from Westwood, who also shot 68, on 15-under.

"Having Lee on the team, it's a no-brainer right now, isn't it," said Fitzpatrick, who won €2.72 million - the €2.47 million first prize plus a €247,000 Race to Dubai bonus.

The Race to Dubai ended up as a three-way battle with long-time leader Reed the big loser despite chipping in three times in a final round of 70.

Meanwhile, the final round of the US Women's Open was suspended until today following an early stoppage for dangerous conditions and anticipated inclement weather at Champions Club in Houston.

Overnight leader Hinako Shibuno of Japan was one stroke clear of American Amy Olson on four-under par.

Indo Sport