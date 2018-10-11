Westwood clears way for Harrington to lead 2020 Ryder defence

Lee Westwood all but anointed Pádraig Harrington as Europe’s 2020 Ryder Cup captain yesterday when he publicly ruled himself out of the running.

The Englishman (45) is believed to have told Harrington several months ago that he would not be putting his name forward for the captaincy at Whistling Straits.

And with a host of players, including Rory McIlroy, backing Harrington, it would be a monumental surprise if Keith Pelley, immediate past captains Darren Clarke, Paul McGinley and Thomas Bjorn and a representative of the Players’ Committee opted to look elsewhere now.

“I won’t put my name forward for this one,” Westwood said ahead of the British Masters at Walton Heath today, where he will tee it up with the in-form Dubliner and Bjorn for the first two rounds.

“I’d prefer to do it in Rome if possible. I think Pádraig is a better candidate for the next one than me and we need to pick the best man for the job. He is the right age, and he’s still in touch with the players because he’s still playing out here.”

Tactical

More importantly, the players believe in his tactical nous, and that will be crucial when Europe take on a wounded US side on a 7,500-yard faux links by Lake Michigan.

Like McGinley, who said last week there was “no better man” than Harrington to dream up a cunning away strategy if he got the job, Bjorn agrees that as a three-time Major winner “it would be difficult to see him not doing it at some stage.”

Francesco Molinari, who is reunited with his Ryder Cup team-mates Tommy Fleetwood, Thorbjorn Olesen and tournament host Justin Rose this week, is also a Harrington advocate. “Yeah, I think he would be great,” the Italian said. “If it’s going to be him, I’m sure he’s going to do a great job.”

Defending champion Paul Dunne (25), like Shane Lowry, would love nothing better than to make his Ryder Cup debut under Harrington. But like the Offaly man, he knows he must get back to winning form soon.

“Hopefully it sparks up this week and I can get some good mojo going,” said Dunne, who has missed four of his last five cuts and nine from 21 this year.

Seamus Power did not make the 78-player field for the PGA Tour’s $7 million CIMB Classic in Kuala Lumpur, but Michael Hoey is the lone Irish player at the Challenge Tour’s Hainan Open in China.

British Masters

Live, Sky Sports, 9.30am

CIMB Classic

Live, Sky Sports, 3.30am

