Wendy and Donal Hogan claim Pinergy Newlands Husband and Wife foursomes

Newlands celebrated its annual Husband and Wife Open Championship last weekend, and it was a ‘home’ win in the popular foursomes event as Vice Captain Wendy Hogan and her husband, Donal Hogan, claimed victory with a great score of 64.

Playing off 13, the Hogans won by one stroke from Nuala and Ken LeGros, while Sarah and Jeremy Cleary won the gross with 79.

Played for the first time in 1969, the Newlands Husband and Wife competition became one of the most popular events in the ‘open’ calendar, drawing entrants from the greater Dublin area and farther afield.

Sponsored this year by Pinergy Solar Electric, a field of 70 couples took to the southwest Dublin parkland course on Sunday to tackle a foursomes strokeplay format that could test any marriage.

There was a handicap allowance of 50pc with a maximum handicap allowance of 24 for men and 30 for ladies.

Susanne and Jim McNelis were third with 68, while the front and back nine prizes went to Angelique and Fergal Scolard and Ann Marie and Robert Byrne, respectively.

Edmondstown’s Patricia and Liam Deane won the visitors’ prize, while the nearest-the-pin prizes went to Inesa O’Gallagher (6’11’ at the 4th), Senan Murray (4’ 11” at the 9th), Clare Delahunty (31’ 4” at the 12th) and Nuala LeGros (6’ 1” at the 16th).​