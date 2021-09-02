‘Welcome to this world’ – Irish golf star Shane Lowry celebrates birth of baby girl

Irish golf star Shane Lowry is celebrating the birth of his new baby girl.

The former Irish and British Open champion has shared a picture on Instagram of the newest addition to the Lowry family.

Baby Ivy was born in the Maternity Hospital in Dublin overnight.

In the post online the Offaly golfer wrote “Welcome to this world Ivy Lowry”.

Ivy is the second child of Shane and his wife Wendy and is a new sister to four-year-old Iris.

The news of the new arrival is the latest boost for Lowry in what has been a great few weeks for the Offaly golfer.

The keen GAA fan made headlines earlier this year after his financial investment in Offaly GAA, and the 2019 Open champion was in attendance in Croke Park as the Faithful county won the U-20 All-Ireland football final last month.

Lowry has also been in solid form on the course, performing well in the PGA Tour end-of-season Fed-Ex Cup.

Lowry, 34, is also expected to feature in the Ryder Cup in America later this month, where Padraig Harrington will captain the European team.