‘We did not extend an invitation’ – Greg Norman hit with Masters snub amid LIV dispute

Greg Norman may have promised a collective LIV celebration behind Augusta’s eighteenth green on Sunday if a member of the Saudi-backed tour wins the 87th Masters, but the ‘Great White Shark’ will not be here on a hosts’ invitation.

Augusta chairman, Fred Ridley, remained unapologetic for a decision not to offer an olive branch to LIV’s outspoken commissioner, reflecting flatly:

“We did not extend an invitation. The primary issue and the driver there is that I want the focus this week to be on the Masters competition, on the great players that are participating, the greatest players in the world, which, by our decision in December, we ensured that we were going to honor and be consistent with our invitation criteria.

“I would also add that, in the last ten years, Greg Norman has only been here twice, and I believe one of those was as a commentator for Sirius Radio. It really was to keep the focus on the competition.”

Asked if he envisaged Norman ever being formally invited back to the Masters, Ridley replied:

“I mean, it's hard to answer that question because, you know, I don't know where the world is going to be next year or two years from now.

“But as I stated, I would say -- I would never say never. But I told you why he had not been invited this year. I think that, as I said in my comments, I'm hopeful; I noticed -- I've noticed a tone -- the tone has been really good here this week.

“I've noticed the players are interacting. Last night at the Champions’ Dinner, I would not have known that anything was going on in the world of professional golf other than the norm. So I think, and I'm hopeful, that this week might get people thinking in a little bit different direction and things will change. So I would never say never, no.”

The chairman was grilled about Augusta’s decision to invite 18 LIV competitors into this year’s Masters field, including six former champions. Specifically, he was asked if the images of those six at Tuesday night’s Champions’ dinner maybe served to help Saudi sportswashing efforts given that country’s reputed connections to the 9/11 attacks and its responsibility for the murder and dismemberment of journalist, Jamal Khashoggi.

Previously, Ridley had spoken of the creation of the LIV tour as “regrettably, diminishing the virtues of the game and the meaningful legacies of those who built it”.

He replied “Our statement in December, and particularly the comment that these actions had diminished the virtues of the game, I want to make a couple points. The first is I know many of these players who are no longer on the PGA TOUR.

“Some of them I would consider friends. So anything I might say is not a comment, a personal comment, against their character or anything else. What I was trying to point out, and I alluded to it in my comments, the platform that these players have built their careers on were based on the blood, sweat and tears of their predecessors, people like Ben Hogan, Arnold Palmer, Jack Nicklaus, Tom Watson, Tiger Woods.

“I had the privilege of being a member, a partner in a law firm that's 180 years old, and we exist today because of many generations of lawyers who thought it was important to leave our organization better than they found it.

“So this is just my personal opinion. Doesn't mean that everyone has to think this way. So my comment in December was really more that I was expressing some disappointment that these players were taking the platform that had been given to them -- that they rightly had earned success on, by the way -- and moving to another opportunity, perhaps not thinking about who might come behind them.

“As relates to the comment about sportswashing, I certainly have a general understanding of the term. I think, you know, it's for others to decide exactly what that means. These were personal decisions of these players, which I, you know, at a high level, don't necessarily agree with, but it really wasn't intended to go beyond that.”