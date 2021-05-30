Way clear for Portmarnock to welcome Open

The famous legal line seems rather quaint now in the light of Portmarnock’s decision to admit women as members: “. . . it is permissible to have — exclusively — a bridge club for Bulgarians, a chess club for Catholics, a wine club for women and a golf club for gentlemen,” declared Supreme Court Justice, Tom O’Higgins, in a landmark decision in 2009.

This country’s leading club discovered that being legally correct wasn’t socially acceptable. So it is that they have acknowledged the need to change, by a vote of 83.4 per cent for and 16.6 per cent against.

Comparisons made with the decisions of other former ‘men only’ clubs such as Muirfield, Royal Troon and Royal St George’s are not entirely valid. In those cases, change came out of the very real fear of losing their status on the Open Championship rota.

No such threat hung over Portmarnock. There is nothing in the pipeline from the Royal and Ancient, who brought their Amateur Championship to Portmarnock for a second time in 2019, remarkable for a club outside the United Kingdom.

Nor has there been the promise of specific commercial events such as the Irish Open, should their status be changed, though the way is obviously clear for such happenings. In truth, they changed because the vast majority of the members accepted that it was time to change.

A movement in that direction was triggered by the last of 19 Irish Opens to be held there in 2003, under the Nissan banner. With increasing Government support involved in such ventures, the club’s single-gender status was becoming a serious issue.

This, in my view, became the main focus, rather than purely social considerations. A section of the membership quite correctly recognised that as the guardians of this country’s leading links course, the club had a responsibility to be available for important international events.

It has to be noted that this was exercised to generous effect in staging, apart from the Irish Open, such splendid events as the Dunlop Masters in 1959 and 1965, the Canada Cup in 1960, the Alcan Tournament in 1970 and the Walker Cup in 1991.

Any club who have taken upon themselves a comparable event, will be aware of the disruption caused to their members.

In the event, the movement for change within the club gained serious momentum in June 2019 in the build-up to the British Amateur Championship, which delivered a marvellous outcome in the victory of Mallow’s James Sugrue.

Early that month, at a promotional press conference in the club, Duncan Weir, executive director of golf development and amateur events for the R and A said: “If Portmarnock were to retain their current status, we wouldn’t be awarding events like this in the future. That’s the black and white of it.”

Incidentally, the R and A’s decision to award the 2019 Amateur to mark Portmarnock’s 125th anniversary, pre-dated the events of May 2016. That was when, in the wake of Muirfield’s vote to retain its single-gender status, the R and A declared they would no longer take the Open Championship to a club which didn’t admit women. Muirfield were out in the cold. In a second ballot in March 2017, however, they voted by an 80 per cent majority, to admit women.

There is no doubting the impact that Weir’s words had on hitherto trenchant members. Some persisted in their isolationist stance, but the majority could appreciate the potential loss to the nation, especially given the success of the championship a few weeks later.

Their new, ‘gender-neutral’ status has revived speculation about a possible staging of The Open Championship. This was first mooted back in the 1990s when R and A secretary, Michael Bonallack, was conscious of a diminished rota.

Since then, however, Carnoustie and Royal Liverpool have returned to the fold along with Royal Portrush, where the 2019 staging was a huge success. So there is no great pressure to further extend the rota. Still, an Open Championship in North Dublin is a thrilling thought.

Finally, where does all of this leave Royal Dublin, which remains an all-male establishment? There is no indication of change on the Bull Island. As it happens, Royal Dublin was not constituted as a men-only club; it simply evolved that way. It is, in fact, a club of ordinary members.