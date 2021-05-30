| 9.8°C Dublin

Way clear for Portmarnock to welcome Open

Dermot Gilleece

The famous legal line seems rather quaint now in the light of Portmarnock’s decision to admit women as members: “. . . it is permissible to have — exclusively — a bridge club for Bulgarians, a chess club for Catholics, a wine club for women and a golf club for gentlemen,” declared Supreme Court Justice, Tom O’Higgins, in a landmark decision in 2009.

This country’s leading club discovered that being legally correct wasn’t socially acceptable. So it is that they have acknowledged the need to change, by a vote of 83.4 per cent for and 16.6 per cent against.

Comparisons made with the decisions of other former ‘men only’ clubs such as Muirfield, Royal Troon and Royal St George’s are not entirely valid. In those cases, change came out of the very real fear of losing their status on the Open Championship rota.

