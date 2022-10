Seamus Power at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship at Port Royal Golf Course on October 29, 2022 in Southampton, . (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Waterford’s Séamus Power has added another PGA Tour win to his CV after holding his nerve down the stretch witha closing 70 to claim a one-shot win over Belgium’s Thomas Detry on -19.

Power could afford bogeys on 15 and 16, with a birdie on the par 5 17th easing the pressure and meaning a further bogey on 18 was enough to clinch the title.

More to follow...