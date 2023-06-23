Water torture for Rory McIlroy at Travelers and septuple bogey for Tom McKibbin in Germany

Rory McIlroy was much improved in the second round of the Travelers Championship

Rory McIlroy fired an adventurous 64 to roar into the mix at the Travelers Championship as Holywood clubmate Tom McKibbin racked up a nightmare 11 in a career-high 83 in Germany.

McIlroy made eight birdies before finding water at the eighth, where he made an ace on Thursday, and racked up a double bogey en route to a six-under 64 at TPC River Highlands.

He was seven shots behind overnight leader Denny McCarthy, whose 65 gave him a four-shot lead over Eric Cole on 15-under.

“Everything was just a little bit better today,” said McIlroy, who made five birdie putts between 14 and 25 feet. “I played more solid, gave myself more opportunities, eradicated most of the mistakes I made yesterday.”

As for that costly double, he said: “I just misjudged the wind a little bit and it came up short — the one place you couldn’t miss today on that hole.”

Séamus Power was just inside the projected cut line on three-under after a 68 but there was no luck for Porsche European Open winner McKibbin on his return to Germany for the BMW International in Munich.

The 20-year-old was sitting on the cut line with three holes to go when he racked up a septuple-bogey 11 at the 16th, finding water three times en route to an 11 and an 11-over 83.

Kinsale’s John Murphy also suffered, adding an 81 to his opening 82 at Golfclub Munchen Eichenried as New Zealand’s Daniel Hillier shot 67 to lead Denmark’s Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen by a shot on nine-under par.

In the KPMG Women’s PGA at Baltusrol, China’s Xiyu Lin eagled the last for a level-par 71 for a one-shot clubhouse lead from overnight leader Lee-Anne Pace (73) on three-under.

At the Dick’s Sporting Goods Open, defending champion Pádraig Harrington’s three-under 69 left him tied 14th as Darren Clarke shot 68 to share fourth, four shots behind Joe Durant at En-Joie in New York.

Olivia Mehaffey carded a two-over 74 to share 48th place, six strokes behind the Isle of Man’s Ana Dawson at the LET’s Tipsport Czech Ladies Open, while a 73 left Cormac Sharvin three behind leader Felix Mory in the Challenge Tour’s weather-delayed Open de Bretagne on three-under.

On the Legends Tour, former Ryder Cup star Peter Baker carded a bogey-free, six-under 66 at Seapoint Golf Links to lead the Irish Legends by one stroke from England’s Gary Wolstenholme and former US Open champion Michael Campbell.

In the Amateur Championship at Hillside, Laytown and Bettystown’s Alex Maguire fell 3&2 to England’s Frank Kennedy in the quarter-finals.

Kennedy went on to lose by one hole to 2018 East of Ireland winner Christo Lamprecht of South Africa, who will face Switzerland’s Ronan Kleu, an 8&6 winner over Thailand’s TK Chantananuwat, in today’s 36-hole final.

In the AIG Irish Women’s Close at Connemara Golf Links, 2018 winner Sara Byrne took the Leitrim Cup as the leading qualifier when she added a five-under 67 to her opening 69 to edge out defending champion Beth Coulter (68) after a countback as they finished one stroke clear of Lahinch’s Áine Donegan (68) on eight-under.

BMW International Open,

Live, Sky Sports, 2.30pm

Travelers Championship,

Live, Sky Sports, 5.0pm