If you didn't write him off entirely, few people thought that Tiger Woods would win again after the torrid time he has had in rehabilitating from back concerns.

If you didn't write him off entirely, few people thought that Tiger Woods would win again after the torrid time he has had in rehabilitating from back concerns.

Watch: Video of Tiger Woods watching footage of people saying he would never win again goes viral after his 80th PGA Tour title

Spinal fusion surgery last year has helped the 14-time major winner regain his swing and last night at East Lake he proved that he can still triumph at the highest level.

Chasing a first win since 2013 and the 80th PGA Tour title of his career, Woods took a three-shot lead over Justin Rose and Rory McIlroy into the last day at East Lake and carded a closing 71 to finish 11 under par, two shots ahead of fellow American Billy Horschel.

And only a birdie on the 72nd hole from Rose prevented Woods from claiming the overall FedEx Cup title as well, Rose two-putting from 25 feet on the par-five 18th to claim the $10.5million bonus in nerve-racking fashion.

A video has emerged of Woods looking at footage of commentators saying he could never win again and should retire from the game and it's gone viral this morning.

Watch below:

Tiger Woods watching people who said he would never win again is enough #MondayMotivation for you. pic.twitter.com/G1WkaC4hgU — Y! Online (@YNaija) September 24, 2018

Online Editors