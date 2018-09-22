Tiger Woods took firm command of the season-ending Tour Championship by making an incredible start to his third round in Atlanta.

Tiger Woods took firm command of the season-ending Tour Championship by making an incredible start to his third round in Atlanta.

WATCH: Tiger Woods makes stunning start to his third round at Tour Championship as McIlroy remains in contention

The 14-time major winner, who held a share of the halfway lead with world number one Justin Rose, birdied six of his opening seven holes at East Lake to move to 13 under.

That put him five shots ahead of Englishman Justin Rose, with Rory McIlroy two shots further back.

The Northern Irishman had also made headway by picking two shots in his first six holes.

Rose had a mixed start, dropping shots at the first and second but then moving back to seven under with birdies at the third and fifth.

Woods has enjoyed a career resurgence in recent months, narrowly missing out on winning his first major in over ten years at the PGA Championship, ultimately finishing second to fellow American Brooks Koepka.

Watch Tiger's incredible approach from the bunker at the seventh to set up his sixth birdie of the day below:

Additional reporting by PA.

Online Editors