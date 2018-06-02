WATCH: Tiger Woods holes from fairway to card sensational eagle

Kyle Stanley and Joaquin Niemann share a two-shot lead heading into the weekend of the Memorial Tournament in Ohio.

After nearly an hour and 30 minutes of rain delay at Muirfield Village, the leading duo made the most of the conditions, American Stanley making just two bogeys to capitalise on a round of 66.

Nineteen-year-old Chilean Niemann, who had shared the top spot after day one, fired a round of 68 - mixing three bogeys with seven birdies - to join Stanley on setting a target of 11-under after round two. Byeong Hun An sits in third place after a blemish-free round of 67, with Australian Jason Day among the chasing pack on eight-under, matching his first round with another four-under 68.

Tiger Woods also made a push up the leaderboard, matching the South Korean with a round of five-under 67 which included an eagle on the par-five 11th. But the five-time Memorial winner, who jumped from 47th yesterday into joint 24th, remained unhappy with his putting.

He told the PGA Tour website: "I did not putt well today, it could have been easily a nice little 62 or 63, turned it into a 67. "I hit some good shots in there, felt I had nice control of pretty much everything. Unfortunately I missed a lot of short putts, which is something I don't normally do, which is frustrating.

"I've got to clean that up come this weekend, hopefully I can get it going. If I hit the ball like this on the weekend, I've got a great chance of winning this tournament." In a field which features eight of the world's top 10, most bounced back after a tough first round.

Justin Rose, who won last week in Fort Worth, hit back-to-back birdies between the 4th and 6th holes to finish on seven-under overall.

Northern Irishman Rory McIlroy recovered from his 74 start, shooting an even-par 70 on day two, which included three birdies, to tie for 69th on two-under.

Joint day-one leader Abraham Ancer shot a round of 75 after six bogeys, to finish on four-under overall and tied in 35th, while fellow opening leader Hideki Matsuyama shares fourth place on eight-under after a second round 71.

