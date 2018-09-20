Tiger Woods turned in a sensational opening round at Tour Championship in Atlanta and concluded with a stunning eagle on the last hole.

WATCH: Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy storm to the top of the leaderboard on a dramatic first day at Tour Championship

Woods sunk his putt from 25 feet on the 18th at East Lake to complete a five-under par 65 and join Ryder Cup team-mate Rickie Fowler at the top of the leaderboard.

After three-putting the first hole for a bogey, Woods recovered to birdie the fifth and sixth and picked up further shots on the 12th and 14th before thrilling the large crowds with his grandstand finish.

The 42-year-old has recorded six top-10 finishes this season but has not tasted victory since the 2013 Bridgestone Invitational.

Woods, who has not featured in the season-ending Tour Championship since 2013, told Sky Sports: "After the three-wiggle at one, I played my way back into it and hung in there and made two good putts at five and six that basically turned the whole round around.

"I know how to play this golf course, I know the angles, I just haven't seen the greens at this speed though. This is something different. They are perfectly smooth but man are they quick.

"Our game plan today was being more defensive but when you have a green light, just absolutely go for it."

Rory McIlroy had held the early lead after carding four birdies in the first six holes, but eventually had to settle for a three-under-par 67.

"There was a lot of good in there," the 2016 champion told Sky Sports after a round containing seven birdies, two bogeys and a double bogey on the 12th.

"I drove the ball great, I put the ball in play which you really need to with this Bermuda rough, and I hit a lot of good iron shots and wedges, the stuff that I've been working on the past few weeks.

"The game is trending, it's going in the right direction. I feel like 67 is the worst I could have shot today which obviously bodes well for the rest of the week."

Press Association