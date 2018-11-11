Watch: Tearful Lee Westwood claims first European Tour title since 2014 after scintillating final round

An emotional Lee Westwood fought back tears after claiming his first European Tour title since 2014 with a third victory in the Nedbank Golf Challenge in South Africa.

Westwood fired an eagle and six birdies in a brilliant final round of 64 at Sun City to finish 15 under par and three shots ahead of overnight leader Sergio Garcia, with home favourite Louis Oosthuizen a shot further back after a double bogey on the 18th.

The victory is Westwood's 24th on the European Tour and his first on the circuit since April 2014, although he did also win the Indonesian Masters on the Asian Tour in 2015.

The 45-year-old, who ruled himself out of the running to be Europe's Ryder Cup captain in 2020 as he targets a record-equalling 11th appearance in the contest, previously won the Nedbank in 2010 and 2011 when the tournament was a 12-man invitational event.

"I'm a bit emotional to be honest, you're never sure whether you're going to be able to do it again," Westwood told Sky Sports.

"Until now my emotions felt really under control all day, which is what I've been working hard on. I was just trying to hit fairways, stick to my game plan and hit it in the right places.

"I've got a bit of a process I'm going through with my golf swing, I'm starting to see better shots; the seven iron into 17 is probably one of the best shots I've ever hit and it all just worked."

Westwood began the final round three shots behind Garcia, but made the ideal start with an eagle from three feet on the par-five second and also birdied the eighth to reach the turn in 33.

Further birdies on the 11th, 13th and 14th ensured he kept pace with Oosthuizen as the pair traded blows on the back nine before Oosthuizen crucially three-putted the 15th from the back of the green.

Westwood seized his opportunity with both hands and birdied the 16th and 17th to leave Oosthuizen needing to eagle the last to force a play-off, but a wayward drive led to a double-bogey six to drop the former Open champion into third place.

