Monday 2 April 2018

WATCH: Si Woo Kim and Jose Maria Olazabal skim the Augusta water with stunning exhibition shots

Si Woo Kim with a wonderful trick shot at Augusta
Kevin Palmer

The world's best golfers are gathering at Augusta for the start of The Masters on Thursday and Si Woo Kim has already provided a viral video highlight with a stunning shot in practice.

The famous 16th hold at Augusta has produced some of the moments in golfing history down the years and while this latest entry does not count as it was only a practice round, Si's effort made for pretty impressive viewing.

Former Master champion Jose Maria Olazabal also pulled off the trick, as he so nearly holed out his shot after his skimming approach:

Online Editors

