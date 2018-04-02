WATCH: Si Woo Kim and Jose Maria Olazabal skim the Augusta water with stunning exhibition shots
The world's best golfers are gathering at Augusta for the start of The Masters on Thursday and Si Woo Kim has already provided a viral video highlight with a stunning shot in practice.
The famous 16th hold at Augusta has produced some of the moments in golfing history down the years and while this latest entry does not count as it was only a practice round, Si's effort made for pretty impressive viewing.
Watch Si Woo Kim hit it close skipping the ball across the pond on No. 16. #themasters pic.twitter.com/mU7sIg09Cr— Masters Tournament (@TheMasters) April 2, 2018
Former Master champion Jose Maria Olazabal also pulled off the trick, as he so nearly holed out his shot after his skimming approach:
Watch José María Olazábal almost hole out skipping across the pond on No. 16. #themasters pic.twitter.com/mupNxED05t— Masters Tournament (@TheMasters) April 2, 2018
