Offaly's Shane Lowry conjured up a moment of magic at the British Masters today.

Watch: Shane Lowry sinks incredible hole-in-one at the British Masters while two other Irishmen are also pulling off amazing shots

The Clara native could hardly have started his round any worse with two bogeys and a double bogey in the opening four holes but got back on track at the fifth.

Lowry's approach to the 170-yard par three went right at the flag, despite the blustery conditions at Walton Heath, and bounced twice before nestling at the bottom of the cup.

Watch below:

🚨 ANOTHER HOLE-IN-ONE!! 🚨



What a shot from @ShaneLowryGolf 🇮🇪 pic.twitter.com/zwJAb0vbdA — The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) October 12, 2018

Another eagle followed at the 11th and he eventually carded a 71 and should make the weekend on two over par.

Padraig Harrington and Paul Dunne are still out on the course and are showing their incredible short game skills.

"The man is a genius."



Harrington with more short game magic 🇮🇪 #BritishMasters pic.twitter.com/EJvXJYo5GO — The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) October 12, 2018

Stop holing out @dunners11, we can't keep up! 🇮🇪 pic.twitter.com/uWmu23jhtu — The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) October 12, 2018

Here is the latest leaderboard:

