SHANE LOWRY lit up the Players Championship when he aced the terrifying 17th at TPC Sawgrass to move into contention for his first win since The Open.

The affable Offaly man (34) rifled a pitching wedge over the pin at the 123-yard par-three that terrorised the field in high winds on Saturday.

It pitched in the backstop behind the flag and spun back down the hill, caught the right side of the hole and dropped.

HOLE-IN-ONE AT THE ISLAND GREEN 🚨@ShaneLowryGolf makes the 10th ace on No. 17 in @THEPLAYERSChamp history. pic.twitter.com/HqSYe4XuZh — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 13, 2022

The 2019 Open champion celebrated with a flurry of air punches, chest bumped with playing partner Ian Poulter and high fived American Hayden Buckley as his ace got him to within three shots of the lead on four-under.

He then slapped the hand of every fan lining the 17th to congratulate him on his way to the green and capped his celebration of the 10th ace on the 17th in Players Championship history and the first since 2019 by hurling his ball into the gallery.

It was Lowry’s fourth hole in one as a professional and his second in the US.



He had his first at the 13th in the second round of the DP World Tour Championship, Dubai in 2014, then made his second in another thrilling celebration at the 16th in the final round of the Masters in 2018.



He had another in 2018 at the 170-yard fifth in the second round of the Sky Sports British Masters at Walton Heath in 2018.



His ace the 17th at Sawgrass was the 10th in the history of the Players Championship, adding him to an illustrious list that features Brad Fabel (1st round 1986), Brian Claar (3rd rd. 1991), Fred Couples (Final 1997), Joey Sindelar (1st 1999), Paul Zinger (3rd 2000), Miguel Angel Jiménez (1st 2002), Will Wilcox (2nd 2016), Sergio Garcia (1st 2017) and Ryan Moore (3rd 2019).

Given the excitement, it was no surprise to see Lowry bogey the 18th to turn in three-under for the tournament, five behind on-course leaders Sam Burns, Tom Hoge and Harold Varner III.

The Clara ace was sitting on the cut line with three holes of his second round to play and finished birdie-birdie, drilling home a 25 footer for a two at the 17th, followed by a 29 footer at the last to make it with three shots to spare on one-under after a 70.

Rory McIlroy made it on the two-over limit after Scott Piercy ran up a quadruple-bogey seven at the 17th, then bogeyed the last to give all the players on two-over a reprieve.

Séamus Power's brace of 71s saw him lead the Irish challenge into the third round, tied for 22nd on two-under, five shots behind Burns (69) and Hoge.

Power was tied 32nd on two-under, level for round three after 10 holes, with McIlroy two shots further back after playing five holes in level par.

On the LPGA Tour, Leona Maguire continued building up a head of steam for the majors after closing with a bogey-free eight-under 64 to tie for 12th in the Honda LPGA Thailand.

Denmark's Nanna Koerstz Madsen won her maiden LPGA Tour title when she eagled the second playoff hole from 10 feet to beat China's Xiyu Lin after they had tied on 26-under.

Meanwhile, Spain's Pablo Larrazábal birdied the second playoff hole to win the MyGolfLife Open hosted by Pecanwood.

Larrazábal closed with a 67 to tie with England's Jordan Smith and fellow Spaniard Adri Arnaus on 22-under before beating Smith with a birdie at the second extra hole.