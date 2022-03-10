WATCH: Seamus Power’s caddie hits left-handed upside-down tee shot to famous 17th hole at Sawgrass

Simon Keelan hits a right-handed eight iron left handed to the 17th green at Sawgrass

Simon Keelan hits a right-handed eight iron left handed to the 17th green at Sawgrass

Séamus Power’s caddie Simon Keelan produced one of the moments of the week at The Players Championship yesterday by hitting the 17th green left-handed using a right-handed club.

The Cork man, formerly the professional at Monkstown Golf Club, who now plays off a plus handicap at Douglas Golf Club, was taking part in the annual caddie challenge on the eve of the PGA Tour’s flagship event at TPC Sawgrass.

Getting one over on his right-handed boss, who can drive the ball 300 yards with a left-handed club, left-hander Keelan borrowed Tyrrell Hatton’s eight-iron, turned it upside down and hit a sensational shot he said went to 10 feet.

He was under pressure too with Power and former Open champion recording it all on their phones for posterity.