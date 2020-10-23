WATCH: Rory McIlroy snaps club in frustration on a day to forget in California

Rory McIlroy tees off on the second hole during the first round of the Zozo Championship

Rory McIlroy snapped a club in frustration during a horror back nine at the Zozo Championship in California.

The Irishman was going well at the turn at three-under-par, but hit three bogeys and two double bogeys on a back nine to forget to card a one-over-par 73. One of those doubles came on the last hole when he hit his approach - hid third to the par four - wide of the green before snapping his iron.

Sebastian Munoz recovered from a late double bogey to take an early lead at the Zozo Championship in California after an opening round featuring two eagles.

The Colombian only had five pars across his opening round, starting with a bogey and three birdies before going birdie-eagle-bogey-par to reach the turn at four under.

A wild tee shot on the 14th led to a double bogey before a second eagle to finish the round on an eight-under 64 to lead by one shot.

England’s Tyrrell Hatton is tied for second after a 65 along with American Justin Thomas, the former PGA Championship winner who picked up four shots in the last three holes.

Justin Rose is on five under and tied for ninth, while Paul Casey and Matthew Fitzpatrick are two shots further back on three under.

Tiger Woods reached the turn in three over and dropped another shot to finish on 76.

PA Media