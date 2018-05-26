WATCH: Rory McIlroy hits spectator during disastrous start to third round at Wentworth

Rory McIlroy has got off to a disastrous start in the third round of the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth.

McIlroy missed a good birdie chance on the opening hole but worse was to follow.

"How brave is she?" 🤕 @McIlroyRory's attempt to hack out of a bush at Wentworth resulted in a painful blow for an unfortunate spectator! 🚑



The Irishman was looking a shadow of the player who had threatened to run away with the title, driving into the trees on the third and eventually missing from two feet for par after a superb greenside bunker shot. And things went from bad to worse for the four-time major winner, and a female spectator, on the sixth, where he attempted a risky recovery following another wayward tee shot and hit the unfortunate woman flush on her right hand.

The resulting double bogey dropped McIlroy back to nine under par and a shot behind Sebastien Gros, with Lee Westwood also nine under thanks to an eagle on the 12th and a birdie on the 14th. Sweden's Marcus Kinhult gave hope to the pack chasing halfway leader McIlroy with a brilliant burst of scoring on day three of the BMW PGA Championship.

McIlroy was odds-on to win his second title at Wentworth after a flawless second round of 65 gave him a three-shot lead over Sam Horsfield and Sebastien Gros. But Kinhult demonstrated that low scoring was on the cards with two birdies and two eagles in the space of nine holes to move into a tie for second place on nine under par.

Kinhult, who represented Europe in the junior Ryder Cup in 2014, was unable to maintain his brilliant run and dropped shots on the 14th and 17th meant he had to settle for a 68 to finish seven under.

Online Editors