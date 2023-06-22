Watch: Rory McIlroy hits first ever PGA Tour hole-in-one at Travelers Championship

Rory McIlroy gestures to fans as he arrives for the first round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament at TPC River Highlands, Thursday, June 22, 2023, in Cromwell, Conn. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Rory McIlroy found a way to get over the US Open blues when he aced the 218-yard eighth in the Travelers Championship in Connecticut.

The Holywood star had to settle for second behind Wyndham Clark at Los Angeles Country Club on Sunday when he made just one birdie in a closing 70 to finish a shot behind the American.

The Co Down man holed almost nothing on the greens on the final day in Los Angeles to rack up his third runner-up finish in a major.

But he avoided that problem at TPC River Highlands on day one when he watched his tee shot land 15 feet short of the pin at the eighth and roll left to right into the cup for an ace – his first in PGA Tour action.

The world number three had made an average start to the $20 million designated event as he followed a birdie from 10 feet at the second with back to back bogeys at the fourth, where he three-putted from 23 feet, and the par-three fifth.

Shane Lowry got off to a sensational start, roaring out of the block with a bogey-free, six-under par 64 to lie tied second with Chez Reavie, just two strokes behind Keegan Bradley, who made nine birdies in a 62,

The Offaly man is making just his third appearance in the Travelers Championship but he played superbly in his first round, racing to the turn in five-under 30 before picking up another birdie at the par-five 13th.

"Whereas we used to have the Irish Open in a couple weeks' time the week before the Scottish, we don't have that this year, so I did have to add another tournament in my schedule around this time,” said Lowry, who last played in Connecticut in 2020, when he tied of r60th.

"Kind of made sense to play here. It is a place that I like playing. I haven't played here that much over the years because I normally go home to Ireland straightaway after the U.S. Open, so never really fit into my schedule.”

"Yeah, the fact it's an elevated event is one of the reasons I'm here, but also I do need some FedExCup points, as well, so hopefully can pick up some this week”

After finishing tied 20th in the US Open, Lowry took up where he left off in Beverly Hills and missed just two greens as knocked in 93-feet of putts.

“Yeah, just kind of didn't really expect much today,” he said. "Just go out there and try and hit some good shots and make a few birdies and see where it left me. Yeah, maybe it's a frame of mind I probably need to get myself into a little bit more.

"I think I drove it good. When you drive it good there is a lot of mid, short irons out here. I think if you start hitting it offline and getting it in the rough can get a bit tricky.

“My iron play has been good. It's generally a strength of my game, so, yeah. It's good.”