Rory McIlroy slumped to a catastrophic start to his opening round at The Open, as the Portrush crowd were silenced by a calamitous eight from the home favourite.

WATCH: Rory McIlroy hits an EIGHT start on first hole at Royal Portrush as Open title hopes suffer a huge blow

McIlroy dominated the pre-tournament hype as he admitting winning a major championship on his home course would be a career highlight and it appears the tension of the moment affected him as he fired his tee shot out of bounds with an iron.

He played his third shot from the tee and planted that in thick rough, before a shanked approach to the first green saw him in tick rough and with an unplayable lie.

It meant his chipped approach to the green was his sixth shot of the day, with two putts leaving him even shots off the early lead as he marched towards the second tee.

"His Open challenge fell apart at that first hole," suggested Sky Sports commentator Paul McGinlay. "That was unbelievable. The nerves can get to the best of players."

The news did not get any better for the Irishman as he rolled a putt just short on the second hole to record another bogey and slip to five over par after just two holes.

McIlroy was among the pre-tournament favourites on a course that is so familiar to him, but bookies swiftly sliced the odds on him missing the cut after his catastrophic start.

There was better news for McIlroy's fellow Irishmen as Shane Lowry and Padraig Harrington made encouragaing starts to their rounds in front of raucous crowds at Portrush.

