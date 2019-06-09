Rory McIlroy fired out an ominous warning to his rivals ahead of the US Open, as he blasted a sensational final round of 61 to win the Canadian Open by seven shots.

WATCH: Rory McIlroy fires sensational final round to win the Canadian Open as he targets US Open glory

McIlroy has struggled to stamp his authority in the final round of tournaments this season, but he confirmed his game was in great shape ahead of the third major of the year with a scintillating round in Hamilton.

There was also a strong finish for his fellow Irishman Shane Lowry, who fired a final round of 67 to finish second as he completed a fine week that saw him shoot four rounds in the 60s.

With the tournament victory assured long before his final putt on the 18th hole, McIlory set his sights on recording a magical round of 59, but a bogey on the final hole ended those hopes as he had to be content with a convincing victory.

"I just got it going out of the gates and I was four under through five," McIlroy told Sky Sports.

"I wanted to be aggressive. I played with so much freedom over the weekend, more than I have and that's exciting, especially with what's coming ahead.

"I had 59 in my sights, but the two late bogeys were disappointing. Still, it's great to win the Canadian Open and clearly my game is in a good place.

"I had a week off after the PGA Championship and I worked on some things. I felt comfortable all week. I feel good. I feel like I have got most of the shots I need and my distance control with the wedges is better, and I am driving well.

"This was great preparation for the US Open. I will enjoy this tonight, but it will be forgotten about tomorrow and I will set my sights on the next one."

McIlroy set records aplenty as he tore up the course in Canada, breaking the tournament best score by five shots to claim his 16th career PGA Tour title.

It was a good day for Northern Ireland golfers as Graeme McDowell also secured his spot at The Open Championship at his home town of Portrush.

McDowell needed to finish in the top 10, and a tournament score of 10 under par saw him finish tied eighth overall alongside Danny Willett and Henrik Stenson.

Ranks for @McIlroyRory this week:

1st in SG: Tee-to-Green

2nd in SG: Off-the-Tee

2nd in Driving Distance.

2nd in Putts (GIR).



He's also 7/7 Scrambling this weekend.



Online Editors