Rory McIlroy failed to produce the surge of birdies he needed on the final day of the Farmers Insurance Open in San Diego, as Justin Rose continued his stunning form to win a 10th PGA Tour title.

WATCH: Rory McIlroy comes up short as Justin Rose eases to a 10th PGA Tour title at Torrey Pines

World No.1 Rose eased to a two-stroke win, with a stunning approach to the 18th green at Torrey Pines sealing his victory in the grand manner.

"It feels fantastic to get another win," declared Englishman Rose. "I feel like I played solid in the final round and that's what you need going down the back nine."

Rose dedicated the win to his regular caddie Mark Fulcher, who is recovering after major surgery: "Fooch, that was for you, mate," added Rose. "I'm sure watching us all weekend was harder than the heart surgery. Love you and I'll see you soon."

Rose had led from the second day and headed into the final round three shots ahead of Adam Scott, with McIlroy needing a low final round to give himself a chance of getting into the mix for the title.

While Scott closed with four successive birdies, Rose picked up two shots of his own in that stretch and had built up enough of an advantage to still win by two with a 21-under-par total.

It was not all plain sailing, however, as Rose bogeyed three of his first five holes, before a run of three birdies in four holes from the seventh restored some order.

He was helped by the fact Scott failed to take advantage after playing his opening 14 holes in level par, including one bogey and a birdie, meaning his race to the finish came too late to have any effect.

Rose, in only his second tournament after changing club manufacturer, closed with a 69 to secure his third win and 16th top-10 finish in his last 24 worldwide events.

His Ryder Cup team-mate McIlroy was also three under par for his final round, leaving him in a share for fifth on 14 under.

Tiger Wood saved his best round of the week until last with a 67, which included six birdies, lifting him to 10 under and joint 20th.

