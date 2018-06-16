Sport Golf

Saturday 16 June 2018

World Cup 2018

Fixtures & Results

Russia RUS 5

Saudi Arabia SAU 0

REPORT

Egypt EGY 0

Uruguay URY 1

REPORT

Morocco MAR 0

Iran IRN 1

REPORT

Portugal POR 3

Spain ESP 3

REPORT

France FRA 2

Australia AUS 1

REPORT

Argentina ARG 1

Iceland ISL 1

REPORT

Peru PER 0

Denmark DNK 1

REPORT

Croatia CRO 1

Nigeria NGA 0

Ongoing

WATCH: Phil Mickelson handed two-shot penalty after bizarre loss of control at the US Open

Phil Mickelson. Photo: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA Today Sports/File Photo
Phil Mickelson. Photo: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA Today Sports/File Photo

Phil Mickelson's 48th birthday took a strange twist on Saturday as he was penalised for deliberately hitting a moving ball in the third round of the US Open.

Mickelson, who was already four over par for the day, badly overhit a putt on the 13th green which looked in danger of rolling off the putting surface.

But the five-time major winner prevented that from happening by running after the ball and hitting it while it was moving, a breach of rule 14-5 which incurs a two-shot penalty.

Commentating on the incident for Fox, former Ryder Cup captain Paul Azinger said: "That's the most out of character I have ever seen Phil.

"I think he just snapped. I'm sure he is going to regret that."

Mickelson's score on the 13th was initially recorded as a nine but was later changed to a 10, leaving the left-hander 10 over par for the day and in a tie for 63rd.

The five-times major champion Mickelson had a meltdown after his short putt missed the hole and kept trickling, and trickling, down the hill.

He trotted after it and when the ball was about 15 feet beyond the hole, and still trickling, he hit it back towards the hole.

The penalty for hitting a moving ball is a two-stroke penalty, and Mickelson was provisionally assessed with a 10 at the par-four hole.

The incident on Mickelson's 48th birthday brought to mind a similar episode by John Daly at the 1999 U.S. Open at Pinehurst No. 2.

Daly, however, already had a reputation for being wild and unpredictable, whereas Mickelson's reputation as American golf's golden man has been cultivated over nearly three decades of exemplary behavior on the course.

It was not immediately clear what was Mickelson's motive in striking the ball.

Whatever it was, the Fox television analysts were stunned.

"John Daly's reputation took a hit after what he did at Pinehurst in '99 and I fear it will be the same for Phil," said former U.S. Golf Association executive director David Fay.

Major champions Curtis Strange and Paul Azinger were equally stunned.

"I've never seen anything like that from a world class player in my life," said Strange.

Said Azinger: "That's the most out of character I've ever seen Phil Mickelson."

At the other end of the leaderboard, Justin Rose saved par on the first after duffing his second shot from the fairway, with playing partner and Ryder Cup team-mate Henrik Stenson also making par to remain one over.

Press Association

