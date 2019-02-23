Watch: Paul McGinley salutes Tiger Woods for producing the 'shot of the year'

Paul McGinley declared Tiger woods had hit the 'shot of the year' after his incredible curving bunker shot helped to move him into contention at the WGC-Mexico Championship.

On a day when Dustin Johnson snatched the half-way lead from Rory McIlroy with a fine round of 67, it was the remarkable approach of Woods to the ninth green.

Needing to show some invention as he found himself in the sand after a wayward drive at the Club de Golf Chapultepec course, Woods served up a sliced shot that drew gasps from fans and commentators as it landed on the green and moved sharply towards the hole.

"The ball was sitting down just enough where I didn't think I could clear that tree," said Woods said. "I ended up going back to the 9-iron and realised I've really got to slice this thing. So I opened up, gave it as much of a cut motion as I possibly could and it worked out."

The shot was instantly hailed by former European Ryder Cup captain McGinley as a masterstroke from Woods, as he suggested the former world No.1 had served up a shot that will not be beaten in 2019.

"Shot of the year," McGinley told Sky Sports. "To be able to move the ball that much in the air, with so much loft on the club and coming out of sand is incredibly difficult. It is a high skill shot, a high tariff shot and he pulled it off. I'd be amazed if we see a better shot than that all year long. That was sensational. Highest, highest skill levels."

Woods hit 11 of 14 fairways, hit 13 greens in regulation and took just 26 putts in a round of 66, but he is still six shots behind leader Johnson, with McIlroy two shots off the pace after he backed up his sparkling opening round of 63 with a steady 70 on day two.

"The only time it matters when you're leading is after the 72nd hole," said McIlroy. "There is so much golf still to play. This tournament hasn't even started yet, so I'm in a good position.

"I played pretty well over the first couple days. Just going to try to play similarly over the weekend and hopefully take advantage of the par-fives and some of the shorter par-fours and we'll see where that puts me at the end of the week.

"I feel like I did most things pretty well today, but I maybe wasn't quite as good on the greens. I think that hour and a half difference teeing off at 11.30am compared to nearly 1.00pm, it makes a difference, just that extra traffic out there."

