WATCH: Leona Maguire rolls in eagle putt on 18th to stay in contention for first tour win

Ireland's Leona Maguire rolled in a fine eagle on her final hole to stay in the hunt for her first tour win at the LPGA Mediheal Championship in California.

The Cavan star led after the first day but failed to find the same form as she carded a 74 yesterday. But the eagle three on 18 gave her some hope going into the last round as she sits five shots behind leader Taiwan’s Min Lee.

Lee was on the cusp of winning her first LPGA tournament after taking a two-stroke lead through the third round.

The 26-year-old mixed five birdies with a bogey on the par-five fifth hole to finish with a four-under 68 to be nine-under overall.

Two strokes back were Finland’s Matilda Castren and American Lauren Kim.

England’s Charley Hull was seven strokes off the pace after double-bogeying the par-four second hole en route to a one-over 73.

Her countrywomen Georgia Hall and Jodi Ewart Shadoff were a further three shots back while Scot Gemma Dryburgh trailed Lee by 17.