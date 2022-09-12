WATCH: ‘I’m the BMW PGA Champion and this is my first drink’ – Shane Lowry and team enjoy celebrations

Shane Lowry has posted a video on Twitter giving an insight into the party he and his team enjoyed following the Irishman’s stunning BMW PGA victory.

Lowry held off the challenge from Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm to secure a fine win at Wentworth on Sunday and, just like when he won the Open, he enjoyed the celebrations.

‘Team Lowry’ posted a video on social media of Lowry and his team – Neil Manchip, Bo Martin and his manager Brian enjoyinh their “firrst” and “last” drinks.