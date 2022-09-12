WATCH: ‘I’m the BMW PGA Champion and this is my first drink’ – Shane Lowry and team enjoy celebrations

Shane Lowry has posted a video on Twitter giving an insight into the party he and his team enjoyed following the Irishman’s stunning BMW PGA victory.
Lowry held off the challenge from Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm to secure a fine win at Wentworth on Sunday and, just like when he won the Open, he enjoyed the celebrations.
‘Team Lowry’ posted a video on social media of Lowry and his team – Neil Manchip, Bo Martin and his manager Brian enjoyinh their “firrst” and “last” drinks.
Golf
Pádraig Harrington believes he's learning how to win from the front after he admitted he started thinking of his victory speech to early but dug deep to win his third PGA Tour Champions title of the year at the Ascension Charity Classic in St Louis.
Golf
American Patrick Reed said he "felt welcome" at the BMW PGA Championship in spite of his decision to join the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Series, adding that he was hoping to play at the next edition of the tournament.