Watch: 'I lost my train of thought' - Brooks Koepka's rivalry with Bryson DeChambeau on show in viral interview

It seems the rivalry between Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau is as intense as ever if an interview at the US PGA Championship is anything to go by.

Phil Mickelson rolled back the years to outlast Koepka and South African Louis Oosthuizen to claim his second PGA Championship, and his sixth Major championship overall at the age of 50.

A clip from an interview over the weekend with Koepka, who is a four-time Major champion, has circulated online, which appears to show the American's disdain for DeChambeau, who has emerged has one of the most polarising players on the PGA Tour due to his unconventional style.

As Koepka answered a question, his rival walked behind him, causing Koepka to 'lose his train of thought' and roll his eyes.

The disdain he has for Bryson is the best thing going in golf these days. pic.twitter.com/1bwMkUx0iy — Ryan (@RJWinfield) May 25, 2021

The duo have had a long-simmering rivarly as they compete at the top of the sport, with DeChambeau previously having a dig at Koepka over his appearance in an ESPN magazine photoshoot. Koepka then hit back with a tweet referring to the amount of Majors he has won, compared to DeChambeau, who has only won one.