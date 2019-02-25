Rory McIlroy must still have been coming to terms with the disappointment of another missed chance at the WGC-Mexico Championship but how he acted coming off the 18th green was a mark of true professionalism.

WATCH: 'He's crying because you lost' - Rory McIlroy has a surprise for biggest young fan after finishing second in Mexico

The Holywood golfer had just seen a putt lip the hole on the last to drop a shot and take his overall tally to -16 for the week, five behind winner Dustin Johnson.

A young fan dressed like @McIlroyRory was in tears after he finished runner-up.



Rory took him and his brother to the locker room and gave them signed shoes and a glove. #LiveUnderPar pic.twitter.com/HQUYyXJUxX — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) February 24, 2019

But, as usual, Rory still took time out for the fans and was confronted with a smaller, and more evidently emotional, version of himself.

Young fan Eduardo had matched Rory's white Nike hat, pink t-shirt and grey slacks and was in tears when he came face to face with his hero.

When the PGA Tour volunteer told the golfer that the disappointment stemmed from McIlroy's failure to land the win, it brought a huge smile to his face.

"It's ok, it was still a good week," McIlroy said as he hugged his young supporter.

But he wasn't done there as he invited the fan and his friend Hector into the players' locker-room, where they were presented with a unique pice of memorabilia to make sure they'll never forget the day they became friends with their golfing hero.

Belfast Telegraph