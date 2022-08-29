WATCH: Heartwarming moment Scottie Scheffler’s family embrace and congratulate Rory McIlroy after Tour Championship win

Rory McIlroy apologised to Scottie Scheffler’s father after securing the Tour Championship on a memorable final day in Atlanta.

McIlroy started the four-day tournament six shots behind world number one Scheffler (The players began the week at East Lake on staggered scores determined by their place in the FedEx Cup standings) and went into the final round five adrift and in second place.

The two were the final pairing as they chased victory and a cheque for €18million.

McIlroy battled against all the odds to haul Scheffler in before finally winning by a single stroke on the 18th green.

It was McIlroy’s third career FedEx Cup, more than any other player.

McIlroy celebrated success on the 18th green but was quick to offer condolences to Scheffler and then to the American’s family.

“I’m sorry,” McIlroy said to Scott and Diane Scheffler. “He deserves it. He’s had an unbelievable year.”

Scheffler’s father replied: “So did you. Good playing.”

"I am so proud of you, that’s amazing. You kicked butt today. Great job,” added Meredith Scheffler before Scottie’s mother, Diane, said: “Congrats. Good job. Great job.”

McIlroy heaped praise on Masters winner Scheffler later during his press conference.

“It would have been fitting for him to end his breakout season with a FedExCup title,” said McIlroy.

“He deserves this maybe more than I deserve it. He played an unbelievable season. He didn't have his best stuff today, and I played well and took advantage of that. … You don't really know what to say on the 18th green because he's had such a great year, but he'll be back, and he's a great player, and I told him this certainly isn't the last time that we're going to have these battles on the golf course.”