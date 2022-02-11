WATCH: Graeme McDowell makes longest putt of his career as he surges into contention at Phoenix Open

Graeme McDowell holed one of the longest putts of his career — a monster 88-footer — to move into contention for the WM Phoenix Open as Séamus Power suffered an ice-cold putter at TPC Scottsdale.

As Power missed six birdie putts inside 12 feet in his first eight holes and had 32 putts in a level par 71 that left him tied 70th overnight, McDowell's patient approach was rewarded with a three-under 68 that left him tied 18th, just three shots behind clubhouse leader KH Lee.

The Portrush native (42) is hoping to put a nightmare 18-month period behind him by taking the game one day at a time, and it worked on his first appearance in the event since he missed the cut 16 years ago.

"I mean, obviously watching it on TV, heard the guys talking about it, this is a quite the show here, quite the party and quite the atmosphere," McDowell said when explaining why he's returned to the event. "I mean, we played early this morning, so I got to see 16 fairly benign. We'll play it tomorrow afternoon a little later on when I'm sure there will be a few beverages starting to flow, and the atmosphere should be a lot of fun.

"But the golf course is sensational. I'm not sure I've seen a better-conditioned golf course than this one and it's playing firm and fast, which kind of suits my game a little bit. The greens are fantastic and it's been one of those weeks where I'm trying to wonder why it's been 16 years since I've been here."

The 2010 US Open champion made his first birdie of the day when he knocked in a 12-footer in the amphitheatre that is the par-three 16th, which was well below its 20,000 capacity at 10.30am.

But he was soon whipping up a storm at the driveable 348-yard 17th, where he drove into a fairway bunker, splashed out to 88 feet and holed the unlikely birdie putt - his longest on record on the PGA Tour since he made one from 75 feet in the first round of the 2014 Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill.

"This might be the most ridiculous three I ever made in my life," McDowell said. "I drove it in the right-hand fairway bunker, and I mean this putt is just greased lightning. It's a marble staircase down there.

"I would have probably paid you about a thousand bucks for a four out of that right bunker after my tee shot, but three is outrageous. A lot of fun though.

"And to birdie 16 and 17, 16 my first time playing it in the kind of stadium like that was fun and, like I say, I look forward to getting back out tomorrow."

McDowell bogeyed the 18th but then hit a 193-yard approach to five feet at the first to get back to two-under before two-putting for another birdie at the par-five third.

Ranked 358th in the world, he's missed 26 of 41 cuts (63 per cent) since he won the Saudi International in 2020 and he's trying to ease the pressure on his shoulders as he is exempt for winning the 2019 Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship runs out at the end of this season.

"For me it's just day by day at the minute," McDowell said. "I'm just really trying to layer good days on good days. And it's been a really tough 18 months, and I'm really just trying to keep things simple, just work hard, have good days, hopefully, those will add up to being in contention, and I'll give myself some chances to win.

"That's really just the goal at the minute is just to try and be as patient as I can."

It's been a great 18 months for Power, but his putter was ice cold, and he missed birdie putts at the 10th (5ft), 11th (7ft), 12th (11ft), 15th (12ft), 16th (12ft), and first (12ft).

There were par saves from six feet at the 14th, seven feet at the 18th and nine feet at the third, but after making his lone birdie of the day from 18 feet at the sixth, the West Waterford man three-putted the seventh from 30 feet for bogey.

Californian Sahith Theegala (24), a Korn Ferry Tour graduate, was seven-under through 16 holes when play was suspended due to darkness and one stroke clear of Korean Lee, who posted a six-under 65.

Lee leads by a shot in the clubhouse from defending champion Brooks Koepka, Canadian Adam Hadwin, Harry Higgs and Scott Stallings, who had the 18th to play.