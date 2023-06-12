Watch: Golfer Adam Hadwin rugby tackled by security guard during wild Canadian Open celebrations

Not since Pat Fletcher in 1954 had a home-grown winner hoisted the Canadian Open trophy but Nick Taylor ended a day of unrelenting drama by draining the longest putt of his career to deny Englishman Tommy Fleetwood his first PGA Tour win.

It led to a raucous celebration both on the green between Taylor and his caddie and among spectators.

There were also a bunch of fellow competitors in street clothes looking on after their rounds had finished to see how the thrilling end would turn out, one of those being Canadian golfer Adam Hadwin.

The golfer ended up being tackled to the ground by an overzealous security guard, who mistook him for a fan not authorised to be there, as he celebrated Taylor’s thrilling victory.

Taylor needed four holes to see off the challenge of Britain’s Fleetwood, who was hunting for his first PGA Tour title after a final-day charge, with the 35-year-old Canadian holing out a mammoth 72-foot putt to claim his third victory on the Tour.

Having posted a final round six-under-par 66 to post the lead on 17-under, Taylor watched on as Fleetwood tied him with birdies on 16 and 17 but made a mess of the reachable par-five 18th and could only record a par for a five-under 67.

The tie sent the pair back down the 18th twice, with both posting birdies first time around before pars left them level, and after both failed to make the most of the ninth, they returned to the 18th for a fourth play-off hole.

And after Fleetwood found the green in three to seemingly keep his hopes alive with his opponent on in two, Taylor holed out the longest putt of his professional career for eagle, sparking wild celebrations on the green.

Taylor leapt into the arms of his caddie David Markle and fellow Canadian players Mike Weir, Corey Conners and Hadwin were among those who ran onto the green to celebrate.

However, the joy quickly turned to confusion as Hadwin, Taylor’s close friend, was tackled to the turf by a security guard while spraying champagne from a bottle, with Taylor and Markle quickly coming to his defence.

But Hadwin did not let the incident spoil the occasion.

“It’s incredible. I mean, what do you say to one of the greatest moments of Canadian golf history?” Hadwin said. “I think we all predicted that this was going to happen.

“I’m not sure that any one of us predicted a 72-foot putt … to get it done, but what a way to go.”

Taylor was equally as shocked by the means of his victory, which secured $1.62million in prize money.

“I’m speechless,” Taylor said afterwards. “This is for all the guys that are here. This is for my family at home. This is the most incredible feeling.”